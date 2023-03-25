Breaking: Nas Jones is the new assistant safeties coach with Rutgers football
Nas Jones, has a New Jersey state of mind.
A highly regarded member of the support staff, Jones has found a new role within the Rutgers football program, announcing on Friday that he is the new assistant safeties coach. For Rutgers, it adds another energetic young coach who has strong ties to New Jersey.
Jones, who played his high school football at Barringer (Newark, N.J.), was a multi-year starter at Rhode Island who ran like a cheetah. He joined the Rutgers football staff last March in player development and served in that role for a year before being elevated to his current role. He is known as a tireless and unrelenting worker (because sleep is the cousin of death).
He will work alongside Drew Lascari, the safeties coach at Rutgers. Lascari took over the role with Rutgers last spring.
Signed & Sealed ! Let’s work @RFootball pic.twitter.com/j7TnLNxqxy
— Nas Jones (@Nas_Jones27) March 24, 2023
It all makes for quite the offseason around Rutgers as the coaching staff has undergone some significant changes. Most of the changes have come on offensive side of the ball with a flurry of new hires:
Kirk Ciarrocca is the new offensive coordinator
Dave Brock is the new wide receivers coach
Pat Flaherty is the new offensive line coach
Then to accomodate these new hires, two exisiting coaches were moved around:
Andrew Aurich was moved from running backs coach to tight ends coach
Damiere Shaw was moved from wide receivers coach to running backs coach
Related
Rutgers football: Korey Duff details his growing relationship with Dave Brock