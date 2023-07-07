BREAKING: MSU football picks up massive re-commitment from in-state 4-star WR Nick Marsh

Michigan State football has re-added an elite wide receiver to their 2024 class.

Four-star wide receiver Nick Marsh of River Rouge, Mich. re-committed to Michigan State on Friday afternooon. Marsh had been previously committed to the Spartans but reopened his recruitment earlier this year.

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Nick Marsh tells me he has Committed to Michigan State! The 6’3 200 WR from River Rouge, MI chose the Spartans over Pitt and Penn State “Let’s go Spartan Nation! There’s nothing like home, Go Green!”https://t.co/YKxHzZOO0j pic.twitter.com/s5G0I5Gi8a — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 7, 2023

Marsh picked Michigan State over fellow finalists Pitt, Penn State, Kansas and Oregon.

Marsh ranks as the No. 16 wide receiver and No. 99 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2024 class. He’s also listed as the No. 3 player from Michigan.

Marsh is now the 12th player committed to Michigan State in the 2024 class. He ranks as the top commit for the Spartans.

