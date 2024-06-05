Breaking the mold

Jun. 5—Savannah Sistad never cared if a sport was for "boys" or "girls." If she was interested, she would sign up.

Her success on the mat led her to be named Creston's Class of 2024 Female Outstanding Athlete.

For two years in high school, her only two sports were listed on the "boys" side of Bound — football and wrestling. The only reason she hopped to the girls side was because the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union realized it was time for pioneers like Sistad to have their own arena.

"She was in the program before it was a program," Creston girls wrestling coach Maggie Arnold said. "She wrestled with the boys from elementary to high school as well. She has just paved the way for a lot of girls to become wrestlers and come into a fairly new girls sport."

When Sistad began attending female-only tournaments, the group of wrestlers bonded over their similar interest, becoming a close-knit group. Now, she's surprised to see how many wrestlers she competes with and doesn't know.

"There were definitely a handful of people my senior year I knew on the podium, but there were also some girls that got really close that I didn't recognize," Sistad said. "I thought that was really cool because we used to know just basically everyone that competed."

Progression

Inspired by her older sisters who wrestled before her, Sistad began the sport in elementary school. It wasn't until middle school that she really started clicking with the sport.

"Originally, my mom put me in every sport to try it out," Sistad said. "I really liked wrestling because my older sister did it. We went and watched her wrestle in college. Then she became a wrestling coach. It helped me gain a lot of insight."

As a freshman, she wrestled at 190 on the boys team, not in the starting lineup, but getting matches in on JV. As she began participating more in AAU, she saw herself improve rapidly.

"I started wrestling girls more often. I was gaining a bit more confidence instead of losing to a lot of boys quite frequently," she said. "It gave me more perspective. I got to see how girls compete versus how boys do so I could switch the style to actually perform at state."

At the girls state wrestling meet her sophomore year, Sistad became Creston's first female state wrestling champion.

"When I won state I got a flood of messages through the group chat from coaches and teammates," she said. "It was really exciting and really rewarding because after a while of wrestling boys, it does kind of kick you in the butt. It felt like a lot of that practice was actually worth it, and I wasn't just losing a bunch of matches. I was actually getting better and gaining experience."

At the state tournament, an announcement was made saying the IGHSAU had sanctioned girls wrestling for the following season.

Frontier

As schools around the state began finding coaches and athletes to form girls wrestling teams, they relied on athletes like Sistad to help pioneer the new sport.

"It's just so vital to have those people who kind of led the charge and break the stereotype around girls wrestling and what that kind of person should look like," Arnold said. "We needed people to break that barrier and show what it can look like. When you start something new without anyone who's experienced it, it's difficult to build a team. Having those girls willing to take a risk is invaluable to the program."

Though Sistad doesn't like to push others to join the team, she does encourage girls by talking about how much she enjoys the sport — and that they get popsicles after the first week of practice.

"I definitely helped with recruiting," Sistad said. "I knew we already had one girl that would join — Mila Kuhns. She did wrestle in middle school and had talked about wanting to join now that it was sanctioned. We talked about finding girls who were willing to try it out and seeing how many would stick to it. It was also seeing how many girls from other towns would show up to compete."

In the first year sanctioned, Sistad battled injury for all but the final few weeks of the season. Despite the setback, she was able to push through the state tournament bracket and take a fifth place medal.

Sistad

As a senior, Sistad qualified again. She sustained an injury during her final bout at the tournament, knocking her from medal contention.

Though part of her loss was due to the injury, Sistad said it also speaks to how fast the sport has improved over the short time period.

Sistad

"There are already so many girls getting stronger and better," she said. "It's really cool."

Her state performance is what helped Sistad stand out from her peers.

"Savannah had the state accolades amongst her classmates that no one else had," Arnold said. "When I'm voting for an award like this, it's very important to consider how this athlete stacks up around the state, not just how they stack up against their teammates. As coaches our goal is to have athletes compete at that high level."

She has also been successful outside of school-sanctioned events. She's a three-time USA Freestyle state champion; placed eighth at Fargo, the biggest U.S. freestyle competition; she won the Northern Plains Freestyle championship and is an AAU All-American.

Positivity

Though her athleticism is one thing she's known for, the other is her radiant positivity.

Sistad

"She finds a positive in everything, even losses and setbacks," Arnold said. "She's just a really good person, her teammates like her so much. She's a positive human to be around and a just good spirit."

Sistad credits the wrestling community for her ability to stay positive. "I just enjoy meeting people and making friends," she explained. "I enjoy being around the wrestling world. It's an opportunity not a lot of people get, but it's just so fun to be around. The women's wrestling community is so open. I've seen girls hug each other after wrestling a match. There's not a lot of negativity in the area."

When Sistad was the only state girls qualifier in the 2022-23 season, all her teammates came to cheer her on.

Sistad and her teammates

"Everyone on the team really likes Sav as a human and a person. She's the one they are cheering for here," Arnold said. "In the first season, her teammates all rallied around her. They had genuine excitement for her because she's always lifting up her teammates."

Next year, Sistad will continue her wrestling career at Simpson College though she hopes to be back in the Creston wrestling room to see how her teammates are doing.

"I wanted to stay in Iowa, and I wanted to pick a wrestling program that already had a program going before it was sanctioned," Sistad said of her choice to attend Simpson. "I'm excited to see what a full-fledged college team is like."

Sistad will be attending Simpson next season