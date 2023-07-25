Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh could be suspended 4 games

Just a few weeks ago, Michigan football announced that it had committed recruiting violations.

Today, the Wolverines found out that their head coach, Jim Harbaugh, will most likely be suspended for the first four games of this coming season. Some of the violations included meeting with recruits during a dead period and texting outside of permitted windows according to this report by CBS Sports.

Fortunately for the Wolverines, they always seem to have a cake-walk of a nonconference schedule (East Carolina, UNLV, and Bowling Green) before taking on a team with a semblance of a pulse in Rutgers.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Harbaugh lied to NCAA investigators and thus the penalty was harsher than many that it proceeded.

Statement from Michigan AD Warde Manuel: “We are continuing to work cooperatively with the NCAA staff on an enforcement matter. At this time, we cannot comment further on any aspect of the matter." — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) July 25, 2023

More!

Big Ten football over/under win total betting preview: Michigan State Spartans

Watch C.J. Stroud light it up on the basketball court

Who does Ohio State turn to next at linebacker for the 2024 recruiting class?

ESPN assigns Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. percentage to be top NFL draft pick

Ohio State target Aaron Scott still ‘confused’ about where to go as commitment looms

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on Twitter.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire