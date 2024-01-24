Breaking: Michigan football HC Jim Harbaugh taking Los Angeles Chargers head coaching job

A major domino has fallen in the Big Ten football landscape. On Wednesday evening, it was reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN that the Los Angeles Chargers are signing former Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh to be their next head coach.

This comes after there were reports that Michigan was still attempting to keep their guy in Ann Arbor, but there were reports suggesting Harbaugh would require language in his contract exempting him from any penalties incurred by the NCAA for the multiple controversies surrounding the program.

Now, Michigan will start a head coaching search to replace their championship winning coach.

Breaking: Jim Harbaugh is leaving Michigan to accept the head coaching job with the Los Angeles Chargers, sources tell ESPN. The Chargers get their man while the national champions now have a head-coach opening.

