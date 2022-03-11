Breaking: DE Maxx Crosby signs massive contract extension with Raiders

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Levi Damien
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Las Vegas Raiders
    Las Vegas Raiders
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

It’s done. Maxx Crosby got the big contract extension the Raiders were working on. Shortly after the deal, Crosby himself tweeted out pics of him signing his new deal.

As you might expect, the Pro Bowl pass rusher got paid. Tom Pelissero had the numbers.

It’s an extension which means, Crosby will be under contract for at least the next five years.

Recommended Stories