Breaking: DE Maxx Crosby signs massive contract extension with Raiders

It’s done. Maxx Crosby got the big contract extension the Raiders were working on. Shortly after the deal, Crosby himself tweeted out pics of him signing his new deal.

As you might expect, the Pro Bowl pass rusher got paid. Tom Pelissero had the numbers.

The #Raiders are signing Pro Bowl DE Maxx Crosby to a four-year, $98.98 million contract extension with $95M in new money and $53 million guaranteed, sources tell me and @RapSheet. A massive payday for a rising star. 💰💰💰 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 11, 2022

It’s an extension which means, Crosby will be under contract for at least the next five years.