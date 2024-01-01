BREAKING: Malik Nabers sets LSU’s program receiving record in ReliaQuest Bowl

Malik Nabers made history on Saturday morning, setting LSU’s program receiving yards record.

Nabers began the game with a nine-yard catch, one of two catches on the opening drive.

Nabers broke the record on LSU’s third drive when Garrett Nussmeier found him for 11 yards on first and 10.

Josh Reed held the record for over 20 years. Despite all the talent that’s come through Baton Rouge at receiver, it remained untouched until Nabers joined Reed as the only other LSU receiver to cross the 3,000 career receiving yards record.

Projected to be an early first-round pick, Nabers chose to play in the bowl game, citing his desire to set the record as a key motivator. Nabers continues to build on his program receptions record, which he set in the regular season finale against Texas A&M.

Can't. Guard. Malik. Malik Nabers has made history and set the LSU career receiving yard record. pic.twitter.com/xYUGMiIqyg — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 1, 2024

Breaking: #LSU WR Malik Nabers is now the all-time leading receiver in program history, overtaking Josh Reed's 2001 record of 3,001 yards.

Malik became LSU's all time leading pass catcher vs A&M.

The real Biletnikoff.https://t.co/mD5mygar9j Postgame Show right after the game pic.twitter.com/wJHi8l08pB — Lonn Phillips Sullivan (@LonnPhillips) January 1, 2024

This fall, Nabers led the country in receiving yards while sitting second nationally in touchdowns.

Nabers has yet to officially declare for the NFL draft, but it’s expected he’ll be off to the pros.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire