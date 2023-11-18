BREAKING: LSU women’s basketball star Angel Reese not with team for game against Southeastern Louisiana

LSU’s women’s basketball team looks to extend its winning streak as it faces its first true road game against Southeastern Louisiana, but it will have to do so without star forward Angel Reese.

Reese is not with the team for the game for undisclosed reasons. Coach Kim Mulkey will reportedly address her absence after the game. This comes after Reese missed the second half of Sunday’s win over Kent State in what Mulkey called a “coach’s decision.”

Reese led the Tigers to the first national championship in program history last season, being named the NCAA Tournament’s Most Oustanding Player for her efforts.

We will keep you posted on any news after the game regarding Reese’s status with the team moving forward.

