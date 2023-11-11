BREAKING: LSU QB Jayden Daniels to start vs. Florida

LSU got some welcome news on Saturday morning as quarterback Jayden Daniels is set to make the start in Week 11 against Florida after clearing concussion protocol.

Daniels was knocked out of the game in the Tigers’ loss to Alabama last weekend after taking a hard hit to the head from Dallas Turner, which drew a roughing the passer penalty.

He briefly remained in the game but was pulled and ruled out as he entered concussion protocol. He was listed as probable for the matchup against the Gators on Thursday, and it seems he’s set to suit up on Saturday night in Death Valley.

Source: LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels will start today against Florida. He'd been listed as probable after suffering a "head injury" against Alabama. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 11, 2023

The Tigers will take on Florida in Baton Rouge at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday night on the SEC Network.

