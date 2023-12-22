BREAKING: LSU offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock returning to Notre Dame

One of the architects behind LSU’s prolific 2023 offense is moving on from the program.

Offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock will leave LSU to return to Notre Dame in the same role where he previously coached in two prior stints, including under Brian Kelly. Denbrock’s departure was confirmed by multiple reports.

Denbrock will rejoin Marcus Freeman, whom he worked with previously when both were at Cincinnati. Denbrock, 59, previously coached at Notre Dame from 2002-04 and again from 2010-16, serving as the team’s offensive coordinator in 2014.

With Denbrock moving on, 2024 is set to be a year of change on offense for LSU as the Tigers will lose quarterback Jayden Daniels as well as receivers Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr., in all likelihood.

