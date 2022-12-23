BREAKING: LSU loses the Desmond Ricks sweepstakes to Alabama

What a difference 24 hours can make.

On Wednesday, LSU was the favorite to land five-star cornerback Desmond Ricks. The Tigers had multiple crystal ball predictions, and they were over a 90% favorite to land him per On3.

On Thursday, Ricks signed to play for Nick Saban and Alabama. The rich get richer. Alabama already had the No. 1 class in the country before the Ricks’ commitment. Now, the Tide will be in contention with Texas A&M for the best class of all time.

Ricks is a big loss for the LSU recruiting class, but the sun will rise again tomorrow. The only thing Brian Kelly can do now is beat the Tide on the field. He’s already done it once, but next year he will have to do it in Tuscaloosa.

I’m sure the LSU staff will look to the transfer portal for a few more players. We will find out about the rest of the transfers tomorrow, according to Brian Kelly.

