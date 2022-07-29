BREAKING: LSU lands top-10 offensive tackle in 2023 class

LSU had a bit of a slow start when it came to recruiting along the offensive line this offseason, but it now has two blue-chip prospects in the 2023 class as four-star New Orleans offensive tackle Tyree Adams committed to LSU on Friday.

He chose the Tigers over Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss and others, and he joins three-star Buford, Georgia, offensive tackle Paul Mubenga in the class.

Adams attends St. Augustine High School in New Orleans which also produced former LSU stars Tyrann Mathieu and Leonard Fournette. He the No. 196 overall prospect on the 247Sports Composite, and On3’s rankings list him as the No. 10 offensive tackle prospect in the class.

This is my story….Committed to the boot! pic.twitter.com/0b2A2Rnsq9 — TYREE “THE ANIMAL” ADAMS 6’6 285 (@TAdams1_) July 29, 2022

At 6-foot-5, 285 pounds, Adams has great size right out of the gate and could potentially compete for early playing time when he gets to campus. He mostly played right tackle as a junior last fall but could play on the left side as well.

Adams becomes the 17th member of LSU’s 2023 recruiting class, which now ranks No. 10 in the country on the 247Sports Composite. The Tigers have landed 11 commits for this cycle so far in July, and it doesn’t look like coach Brian Kelly is slowing down with the team in a good position for other blue-chip Louisiana prospects like five-star Baton Rouge receiver Shelton Sampson Jr.

