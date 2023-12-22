BREAKING: LSU lands sixth offensive lineman in the 2024 recruiting class

Entering this afternoon, LSU’s 2024 recruiting class had signed five offensive linemen, and the class was ranked as the No. 12 class in the country by 247Sports. There was one player who decided to not sign on the 20th and instead, he pushed his signing day back to Friday.

That player was four-star interior offensive lineman Coen Echols. Echols is a 6-foot-4, 290-pound offensive lineman from Katy, Texas, where he plays for Katy High School. Echols was down to two different Tigers, the LSU Tigers and the Auburn Tigers. Heading into his commitment, Echols had received multiple Crystal Ball projections and On3 predictions to LSU.

On Friday, he announced that he was signing with the LSU Tigers to become their sixth offensive lineman signee of the class. His signing could propel LSU’s signing class even higher in the rankings and maybe into the top 10.

Now, the Tigers will be in pursuit of Dominick McKinley until he signs in February.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire