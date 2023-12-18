BREAKING: LSU lands a quarterback in the transfer portal

Garrett Nussmeier will have some new competition in the quarterback room in 2024.

With Jayden Daniels leaving Baton Rouge for the NFL, there is an opening at the quarterback spot for LSU. Nusmeier is presumed to be the next man in line for the spot but things may have just changed.

LSU landed former Vanderbilt quarterback AJ Swann from the transfer portal on Monday. Swann is a sophomore from White, Georgia, where he played for Cherokee High School. Swann has appeared in 15 games over the past two seasons. He made 12 starts for the Commodores and threw for 2,731 yards, 22 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

His career completion percentage is 56% but take those numbers with a grain of salt given his team and the caliber of competition.

Going from the worst team in the SEC year-after-year to one of the best teams in the SEC could elevate his game, but he will have to beat out Nussmeier, Rickie Collins and incoming four-star 2024 recruit Colin Hurley for the starting job.

BREAKING: Former Vanderbilt QB AJ Swann has Committed to LSU, he tells @on3sports The 6’3 225 QB totaled over 2,700 yards & 22 TDs in his 2 years at Vanderbilt “Coach Kelly is chasing the Natty and I want to be a part of the reason we win it! Geaux Tigers!”… pic.twitter.com/XmJKva1opY — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 18, 2023

