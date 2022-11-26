BREAKING: LSU lands commitment from four-star cornerback

This Saturday has already gotten off to a great start as the LSU Tigers have landed Jaylen Bell, a 5-foot-10, 150-pound, four-star cornerback from Loganville, Georgia, where he plays for Grayson High School.

Brian Kelly’s pipeline to Grayson continues as this is the third commit from the Rams program. The other two commits from Grayson are 2023 four-star safety Michael Daugherty and 2024 four-star cornerback Zion Ferguson.

As you can expect, the Grayson Rams are loaded with talent. Unfortunately, their season ended last night with a 35-12 loss to Milton in the third round of the GHSA playoffs. Bell is the first commitment for the 2025 recruiting class. LSU looks to keep their college football playoff hopes alive tonight in College Station as the Tigers take on Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies.

Next week, LSU will take on Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. It’s a great time to be a Tiger fan.

