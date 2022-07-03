BREAKING: LSU lands another four-star edge rusher

Defense wins championships. At least, the Tigers will certainly hope that’s true.

LSU has now landed two four-star edge rushers in the past two days in Jaxon Howard and now Joshua Mickens, who announced his commitment on Sunday. Mickens is a 6-foot-5, 225-pound edge rusher from Indianapolis, where he plays for Lawrence Central.

According to On3, Mickens is a top-50 player in the country. He becomes the eighth commit of the 2023 class for LSU and the second edge rusher. He’s rated as the No. 2 prospect in the state of Indiana and the No. 164 player in the country.

Coach Brian Kelly is known for building great recruiting classes and he is well on his way as he already has eight four-stars committed for 2023. The Tigers’ class now ranks 37th nationally with the addition of Mickens, so there is still a lot of work to do between now and signing day.

Still, LSU has had a solid stretch on the trail after things were quiet for a bit.

List

Looking at LSU's commits so far in 2023 class

