BREAKING: LSU lands 3-star 2024 cornerback commit

Tyler Nettuno
·1 min read

After taking a couple of recent losses in the 2024 recruiting class, including a four-star cornerback in Ondre Evans, the Tigers got their class back up to 24 commits with the addition of PJ Woodland on Sunday night.

The three-star Oak Grove (Hattiesburg, Miss.) cornerback committed to LSU over in-state SEC West foes Ole Miss and Mississippi State. He had received Crystal Ball projections in favor of both schools, including a prediction for the Rebels as recently as last weekend.

But LSU received a pair of Crystal Balls on Sunday, and it was the heavy favorite according to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine.

Woodland ranks as the No. 526 player nationally and No. 17 overall prospect in the state of Mississippi, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He’s one of X cornerback commits in the 2024 class, which also features Cai Bates, Ju'Juan Johnson and Wallace Foster.

LSU’s 24-man 2024 class currently ranks 12th nationally.

