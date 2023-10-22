BREAKING: LSU lands 3-star 2024 cornerback commit

After taking a couple of recent losses in the 2024 recruiting class, including a four-star cornerback in Ondre Evans, the Tigers got their class back up to 24 commits with the addition of PJ Woodland on Sunday night.

The three-star Oak Grove (Hattiesburg, Miss.) cornerback committed to LSU over in-state SEC West foes Ole Miss and Mississippi State. He had received Crystal Ball projections in favor of both schools, including a prediction for the Rebels as recently as last weekend.

But LSU received a pair of Crystal Balls on Sunday, and it was the heavy favorite according to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine.

BREAKING: Class of 2024 ATH PJ Woodland tells me he has Committed to LSU! The 6’0 160 ATH from Hattiesburg, MS was previously committed to Mississippi State “DBU, Let’s do it! 💜”https://t.co/gbQPBG0ALq pic.twitter.com/IkJBPwPGcZ — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) October 22, 2023

Woodland ranks as the No. 526 player nationally and No. 17 overall prospect in the state of Mississippi, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He’s one of X cornerback commits in the 2024 class, which also features Cai Bates, Ju'Juan Johnson and Wallace Foster.

LSU’s 24-man 2024 class currently ranks 12th nationally.

