BREAKING: LSU hires Texas’ Bo Davis as defensive line coach

LSU’s defense was one of the worst defenses in the country last year.

Due to that, LSU brass decided to clean the slate and try to get LSU back to being a dominant team on defense. To start, the Tigers hired Blake Baker away from Missouri and brought him back to Baton Rouge where he served as a linebacker coach before Brian Kelly arrived on campus.

That was one step in the right direction. Now, the Tigers have made another by bringing Bo Davis back to Baton Rouge to serve as the defensive line coach. Davis played nose guard at LSU from 1990-92 and he served as the assistant strength and conditioning coach for the Tigers from 2002-2005.

Davis has served as the defensive line coach for Texas for the past three years where he helped lead the Longhorns to the College Football Playoffs this season.

The State of Football Bo Davis is returning to LSU and will serve as defensive line coach pic.twitter.com/kwveFeEf3u — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 10, 2024

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire