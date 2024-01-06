BREAKING: LSU hires Blake Baker as next defensive coordinator

LSU has found its defensive coordinator.

On Friday night, the team announced that it had poached Blake Baker away from SEC foe Missouri. Baker has spent the last two seasons with the Tigers, elevating a defense that was one of the worst in the nation in 2021 to one of the best this past fall.

Before joining Eli Drinkwitz’s Missouri staff, he was on LSU’s staff under Ed Orgeron in 2021 as the linebackers coach. Baker has further ties to the state of Louisiana as he was the defensive coordinator at Louisiana Tech from 2015-18.

He was also the defensive coordinator at Miami from 2019-20.

The Path to the Boot Blake Baker has been named LSU’s defensive coordinator pic.twitter.com/Ml76stB4hI — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 6, 2024

“Excited to welcome Blake and his family back to Baton Rouge,” coach Brian Kelly wrote on Twitter. “Geaux Tigers!”

With the defensive coordinator hire now set, LSU will turn its attention to filling the vacant assistant coaching positions on the defensive side of the ball. Along with previous defensive coordinator Matt House, LSU fired safeties coach Kerry Cooks, cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples and defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey.

