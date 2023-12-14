BREAKING: LSU’s full 2024 football schedule revealed

The SEC is entering a new era in 2024.

The conference expands to 16 teams with the addition of Texas and Oklahoma, and that means the abolition of divisions and the scheduling format that has existed since 2012.

On Wednesday night, the league announced the full slate of games next fall, and for LSU, there’s certainly a lot to be excited about. The season is bookended by some key matchups as the Tigers play USC and UCLA in the first month of the season.

In November, the Tigers draw Alabama, Florida and Oklahoma.

Without further ado, here’s LSU’s full 2024 football schedule as Brian Kelly looks to take this program to the next level in Year 3.

USC Trojans

Date: Sunday, Sept. 1 (6:30 p.m. CT on ABC)

Location: Neutral (Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas)

Nicholls Colonels

Date: Saturday, Sept. 7

Location: Home

South Carolina Gamecocks

Date: Saturday, Sept. 14

Location: Away

UCLA Bruins

Date: Saturday, Sept. 21

Location: Home

South Alabama Jaguars

Date: Saturday, Sept. 28

Location: Home

Ole Miss Rebels

Date: Saturday, Oct. 12

Location: Home

Arkansas Razorbacks

Date: Saturday, Oct. 19

Location: Away

Texas A&M Aggies

Date: Saturday, Oct. 26

Location: Away

Alabama Crimson Tide

Date: Saturday, Nov. 9

Location: Home

Florida Gators

Date: Saturday, Nov. 16

Location: Away

Vanderbilt Commodores

Date: Saturday, Nov. 23

Location: Home

Oklahoma Sooners

Date: Saturday, Nov. 30

Location: Home

