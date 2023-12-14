BREAKING: LSU’s full 2024 football schedule revealed
The SEC is entering a new era in 2024.
The conference expands to 16 teams with the addition of Texas and Oklahoma, and that means the abolition of divisions and the scheduling format that has existed since 2012.
On Wednesday night, the league announced the full slate of games next fall, and for LSU, there’s certainly a lot to be excited about. The season is bookended by some key matchups as the Tigers play USC and UCLA in the first month of the season.
In November, the Tigers draw Alabama, Florida and Oklahoma.
Without further ado, here’s LSU’s full 2024 football schedule as Brian Kelly looks to take this program to the next level in Year 3.
USC Trojans
Date: Sunday, Sept. 1 (6:30 p.m. CT on ABC)
Location: Neutral (Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas)
Nicholls Colonels
Date: Saturday, Sept. 7
Location: Home
South Carolina Gamecocks
Date: Saturday, Sept. 14
Location: Away
UCLA Bruins
Date: Saturday, Sept. 21
Location: Home
South Alabama Jaguars
Date: Saturday, Sept. 28
Location: Home
Ole Miss Rebels
Date: Saturday, Oct. 12
Location: Home
Arkansas Razorbacks
Date: Saturday, Oct. 19
Location: Away
Texas A&M Aggies
Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
Location: Away
Alabama Crimson Tide
Date: Saturday, Nov. 9
Location: Home
Florida Gators
Date: Saturday, Nov. 16
Location: Away
Vanderbilt Commodores
Date: Saturday, Nov. 23
Location: Home
Oklahoma Sooners
Date: Saturday, Nov. 30
Location: Home