BREAKING: LSU flips 5-star defensive lineman Dominick McKinley from Texas A&M

As the New Year’s ball dropped on the East Coast, LSU dropped its biggest recruiting coup of the 2024 cycle.

Just after 11 p.m. CT on New Year’s Eve, five-star Lafayette Acadiana defensive lineman Dominick McKinley — the No. 1 prospect in the state of Louisiana — flipped from Texas A&M to LSU.

McKinley is a top-30 nationally according to the 247Sports Composite, and he committed to the Aggies back in September. But the Tigers have continued to put the pressure on him, and while he had an official visit scheduled for Jan. 12, it seems McKinley didn’t need to take that trip to make up his mind.

BREAKING: Five-Star DL Dominick McKinley tells me he has Flipped his Commitment from Texas A&M to LSU! The 6’6 280 DL had been Committed to the Aggies since September The No. 1 Player in Louisiana is staying home 🐯https://t.co/Cb9bT8hzQX pic.twitter.com/aUuXGbKA67 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 1, 2024

With McKinley on board, LSU’s 2024 class now ranks seventh nationally per On3. The Tigers also now hold commitments from nine of the top 10 players in the state of Louisiana, including each of the top three.

