BREAKING: LSU defensive back target commits to Mississippi State

It’s been a great early signing day for the Tigers so far, but they missed one of the top remaining uncommitted prospects on their board when Isaac Smith signed with Mississippi State.

The safety from Itawamba Agricultural (Fulton, Mississippi) received several Crystal Balls from 247Sports for the Tigers, but he had been trending toward Mississippi State in recent days and picked up a prediction for MSU from Steve Wiltfong Wednesday morning. His commitment to the Bulldogs doesn’t come as a major surprise.

Smith is rated as the No. 162 player in the country, per the 247Sports Composite, and he would have been the third-highest-rated defensive back in LSU’s class.

JUST IN: MSU beats out LSU for IAHS S Isaac Smith. Huge land for the Bulldogs in what might be the bell cow of the class. pic.twitter.com/WXryhHfvb8 — Robbie Faulk (@robbiefaulk247) December 21, 2022

Still, the Tigers have a fantastic secondary class that includes top-100 safety Javien Toviano. They also have commitments from safeties Ryan Yaites, Michael Daugherty and Kylin Jackson.

