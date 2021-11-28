BREAKING: Lincoln Riley and USC closing in on deal to hire the coach away from Oklahoma

The last few weeks have been filled with rumors, speculation, lies all on top of more rumors. What started as a Twitter joke while tracking flights blew up into legit speculation that Lincoln Riley was being targeted as LSU’s big fish.

He never outright denied the rumors until minutes after the Sooners loss in Bedlam in which he “I’m not going to be the next coach at LSU.”

The catch was that he never was asked about LSU. He mentioned LSU himself. Many brushed it off as confirmation that he was staying in Oklahoma Football for the long haul. Recruits shared his comments on Instagram and Twitter and the like.

Not even a full 24 hours later, Riley is in line to be named the next head coach at USC.

BREAKING: Lincoln Riley is leaving OU to become the new head coach at USC, per sources. It is happening. HUGE get for the Trojans and the Pac-12. https://t.co/4008Dl0IR2 https://t.co/jYk68PrEzp — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) November 28, 2021

According to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, Riley’s already informed his staff at OU of the impending move.

Lincoln Riley just informed his staff at Oklahoma that he’s taking the head coaching job at USC, a source tells @On3sports — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) November 28, 2021

The Sooners not only lose to their rival this weekend but they lose their head coach half a day later. The move will send major shockwaves through the college football landscape and leave Oklahoma looking for their next head football coach.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions.