A Catskills resort in the summer of ’63. A sensational and sultry musical climax. And a young, bright, idealistic Jewish girl who unexpectedly falls in love and finds her voice. A perfect melding of romance, dance and politics, 1987’s Dirty Dancing—a big-hearted shoestring indie that broke records and won a Best Original Song Oscar (for “The Time of My Life”)—is still as timeless and relevant today as it was 35 years ago.