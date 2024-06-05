Breaking: Lazio & Tudor Set to Part Ways – Possible Replacement Revealed

Lazio coach Igor Tudor is set to leave Lazio with immediate effects according to several sources in the Italian media.

The Croatian has been embroiled in crunch talks with the club’s sporting director Angelo Fabiani over the past few days, but the two have been unable to reach common ground over the transfer strategy.

While the manager is requesting a squad overhaul – which includes offloading the likes of Matteo Guendouzi, Nicolo Rovella, Danilo Cataldi, Luca Pellegrini, Alessio Romagnoli, and Gustav Isaksen – the hierarchy prefers to maintain a large part of the core, especially the young players signed last summer.

So according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Tudor and Lazio have now decided to part ways three months following the 48-year-old’s appointment. Gianluca Di Marzio is also reporting the same story, revealing that the two parties are currently working on terminating the manager’s contract which was set to expire in 2025.

Lazio & Tudor Decide to Split Paths

Di Marzio adds that the Biancocelesti have identified Marco Baroni as a possible replacement. The Italian tactician has recently left his post at Hellas Verona after guiding the club towards salvation despite seeing his squad dismantled in January.

Italian journalist Damiano Er Farina also names Baroni as a potential candidate while adding Paulo Sousa and former Lazio striker Miroslav Klose to the list. The same journalist also claims that Lazio president Claudio Lotito admires former Juventus coach Max Allegri, and has even considered bringing back Maurizio Sarri.

Er Farina also reveals that Tudor’s agent has already found him a new club, but its identity remains unknown.