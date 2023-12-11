Breaking: Kyle Monangai is returning to Rutgers football

Kyle Monangai is returning to Rutgers football for one more year.

This past season, Monangai led the Big Ten in rushing yards (1.099) in what was his first full season as the starting running back at Rutgers. He was named All-Big Ten by the coaches and the media.

A former standout at Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, New Jersey), Monangai emerged this season as a leader of the program as well as a highly productive part of the offense. His growth as a star running back helped Rutgers become a viable offense in the Big Ten.

ESPN’s Rutgers football insider Pete Thamel broke the news on Monday morning.

Rutgers tailback Kyle Monangai tells ESPN he plans to returns in 2024 for a fifth season at Rutgers. Monangai led the Big Ten in rushing yards with 1,099, as he averaged 5.1 yards per carry and scored seven touchdowns. pic.twitter.com/3UIIL7pfgp — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 11, 2023

Monangai joins several other prominent players who plan to return to Rutgers. Last week, defensive linemen Aaron Lewis and Wesley Bailey both announced their plans to return to Rutgers for a final season of eligibility.

In addition, offensive tackle Hollin Pierce announced last week that he also will be returning to Rutgers for one last year.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire