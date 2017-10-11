Breaking: John Farrell out as Red Sox manager

The Boston Red Sox just announced that John Farrell will not be back as manager for the 2018 season. A manager search is underway.

The club gave no official statement as for the reasons for Farrell’s dismissal. The press release simply stated that he was out and recited his record as a manager and history as a coach. General Manager Dave Dombrowski is expected to speak to the media later this morning when he will, presumably, explain the club’s reasoning.

Farrell was 432-378 as Red Sox manager. He led the team to a World Series title in 2013. After two last place finishes in 2014 and 2015, Farrell’s teams won 93 games and the AL East in each of the past two seasons. They were swept out of the Division Series by the Indians last season and lost 3-1 to the Astros this year. Before that he was the Blue Jays manager, going 154-170 in two seasons before replacing Terry Francona at the helm in Boston.

His last act as Red Sox manager: getting ejected after arguing balls and strikes in Game 4 of the ALDS.

Follow @craigcalcaterra