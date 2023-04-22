Breaking: New Jersey three-star defensive lineman Judah Pruitt commits to Rutgers football

Making his second trip to Rutgers in as many weeks, Judah Pruitt committed to the Scarlet Knights on Saturday afternoon.

A three-star lineman, Pruitt is now the second defensive player to commit to Rutgers. He is also the third player from New Jersey and fifth overall to verbal to the Big Ten program.

He is a 6-foot-5, 330-pound defensive tackle prospect.

Pruitt plays for Malcolm Shabazz (Newark, N.J.). He held Power Five offers from Boston College and Syracuse as well as from schools like UMass, Old Dominion and Temple among others.

According to 247 Sports, he is the No. 28 recruit in New Jersey and the No. 88 interior offensive lineman in the nation.

Pruitt now joins offensive lineman Kenny Jones (a three-star from Delran, N.J.) and quarterback A.J. Surace (a three-star from Lawrenceville, N.J.) as commits to Rutgers football from New Jersey.

The 2024 recruiting class also includes four-star running back Gabriel Winowich (Michigan) and three-star linebacker Sam Pilof (Wisconsin). Pilof committed to Rutgers the previous weekend while on a visit to the school and was the first defensive player to commit as part of this class.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire