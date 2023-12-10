BREAKING: Jayden Daniels wins the Heisman Trophy

For the first time since 2019, an LSU quarterback has won the Heisman Trophy.

Jayden Daniels became the 87th Heisman winner on Saturday night, beating out Washington’s Michael Penix Jr., Oregon’s Bo Nix and Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. Daniels is the third LSU player to win the award, joining Joe Burrow in 2019 and Billy Cannon in 1959.

A transfer who began his career at Arizona State, Daniels has started every game for the last two seasons at LSU, but he delivered one of the most statistically impressive seasons in recent memory in 2023.

He led the nation in total touchdowns and yards per game while setting an FBS record for passer rating at 208. Not just a threat through the air, he rushed for more than 1,100 yards this season.

Penix won the Maxwell Award over Daniels and Nix, but Daniels’ Heisman win marked the first time those two awards have deviated since 2018 when they were won by Tua Tagovailoa and Kyler Murray, respectively.

It remains to be seen if Daniels has played his last game with the Tigers. He said he would decide if he’s going to play in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 1 against Wisconsin after the weekend’s festivities.

Regardless of whether Daniels ultimately plays in that game or moves on to the NFL, where he’s a projected first-round pick in next spring’s draft, his career will be forever remembered at LSU.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire