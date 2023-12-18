BREAKING: Jayden Daniels opts out of ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Wisconsin

LSU’s 2023 Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels has announced his decision for the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 1 against Wisconsin.

On Monday, Daniels announced in a video that he will forgo the bowl game in favor of preparing for the NFL draft.

Daniels will finish with 12 games played this season and he threw for 3,812 yards, 40 touchdowns and four interceptions. He had a completion percentage of 72.2% which is unheard of in SEC play. Along with that, Daniels rushed for 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns.

For LSU, it is Garrett Nussmeier’s time as he is expected to make the first start of his career against the Badgers.

Nussmeier has appeared in six games this year and thrown for 196 yards and one touchdown as he completed 17-of-33 passes. This could give the Tigers a look at what their offense will look like next year with Nussmeier at the helm, although Brian Kelly has been looking for a quarterback in the transfer portal to bring in some competition.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire