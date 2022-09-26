Breaking: Jason Peters to make Cowboys debut on MNF, but not at left tackle

Tune in Monday night to see the Cowboys’ new (and possibly improved) offensive line… at least on some snaps.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz is reporting that nine-time Pro Bowler Jason Peters will make his Cowboys debut when the team faces the Giants at MetLife Stadium.

Peters, a longtime standout with the rival Eagles, was signed by Dallas via free agency on Sept. 5. He has been ramping up gradually in practice but is believed to be ready to see his first game action of 2022.

Undrafted in 2004, Peters spent his first five seasons in Buffalo and then went to Philadelphia, where he was a fixture on their line for 12 seasons and helped them in their Super Bowl LII-winning campaign (although he did not play in the game due to injury). Peters spent last year with the Bears and started 15 out of 17 games.

Now 40, Peters looks to provide veteran experience and depth for a Cowboys offensive line that has seen some major shuffling, especially on the left side. Perennial All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith is dealing with a hamstring injury that will likely keep him sidelined for most of the season. Rookie Tyler Smith had been drafted in the first round and penciled in at left guard, but was moved to tackle for the start of the season.

Jon Machota of The Athletic tweeted that assuming Peters gets on the field in Week 3, it will likely be on a limited snap count… and it will likely be at left guard. That would mean that Tyler Smith is staying at left tackle, where he has played exceptionally well over his first two games.

According to Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Peters has been getting tips on playing guard from none other than Cowboys right guard Zack Martin, hinting that this has been the plan for some time.

Connor McGovern started the season opener at left guard, but was injured during that game against Tampa Bay. Second-year man Matt Farniok took over and got the start in Week 2 versus Cincinnati, but played to less-than-stellar reviews.

