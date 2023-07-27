BREAKING: Jalen Ramsey carted off the field from Dolphins practice

Training camps around the league are well underway, and unfortunately, the worst can happen even at practice. This regrettable circumstance occurred at the Miami Dolphin’s facility, as newly acquired cornerback Jalen Ramsey had to be carted off the field not too long ago.

Cam had a better look at the play in question https://t.co/8O9t3q608M — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) July 27, 2023

Jalen Ramsey had long been a thorn in the Seattle Seahawks’ side. Ever since he was traded to the Los Angeles Rams during the 2019 season, Ramsey has been a formidable opponent to Seattle’s quarterbacks. His final game against the Seahawks as a Ram was in Week 18 where he intercepted Geno Smith twice in their 19-16 overtime loss.

Ramsey was dealt to the Dolphins earlier this offseason, as Los Angeles is in the midst of a reboot. However, it now appears his tenure with Miami is off to a potentially brutal start.

Seahawks Wire will update this story as more information comes out.

More Seahawks Wire stories

Seahawks 2023 training camp: 7 takeaways from Day 1 of practice

Updated 90-man roster by jersey number going into camp

Seahawks make flurry of moves heading into training camp

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire