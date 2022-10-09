BREAKING: Jalen Milroe starting over Bryce Young vs. Texas A&M

After hurting his throwing shoulder in Week 5 against the Arkansas Razorbacks, Bryce Young was not expected to play against the Texas A&M Aggies. As the eek 6 matchup gets underway, Young is not the starting quarterback for the Crimson Tide.

The Alabama Crimson Tide kept it a secret all week whether Young would be able to play or not, and it looks like he is still sidelined.

Though Young was introduced as the team’s starter in the stadium, Milroe was the quarterback to take the field for the Tide’s first possession.

Alabama wasn’t able to get points on the board with Milroe taking snaps, but it wasn’t all too bad. The offense was still able to move the ball down the field.

