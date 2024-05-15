BREAKING: The Jags will play Chicago Bears, New England Patriots in London this season

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ schedule comes out on Wednesday, but we know when and who the team will play in London.

The International Series was announced by the NFL on Wednesday morning.

The Jaguars will play the Chicago Bears as an away game on Oct. 13 at Tottenham Stadium.

The team will play host to the New England Patriots at Wembley Stadium the following week on Oct. 20.

Last year, the Jaguars swept both games in London, but the team played at Wembley and then at Tottenham. The league has flipped the schedule this time around for the Jaguars.

The Jaguars could have an advantage over both teams, but the headlines will be exciting. It will be Trevor Lawrence against the 2 newest franchise quarterbacks in the NFL: Caleb Williams for the Bears and Drake Maye for the Patriots.

The rest of the NFL schedule will be released at 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

