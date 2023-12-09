BREAKING: Jackson Powers-Johnson wins Rimington Trophy for nation’s best center

The career season for Oregon Ducks center Jackson Powers-Johnson continued on Friday night, as the leader of the offensive line was named the winning of the Rimington Trophy, which is given to the nation’s best center.

As a junior, Powers-Johnson was the spearhead of Oregon’s offensive line, which was among the best in the nation, nominated for the Joe Moore Award. JPJ had some big shoes to fill, coming into the season and looking to take over for Alex Forsyth, a Campbell Trophy semifinalist and someone named to the Rimington Trophy watch list in 2022.

Powers-Johnson led all centers in pass-blocking this year, having the highest Pro Football Focus grade after allowing just one pressure and zero sacks on 471 attempts. He was also the third highest-rated center in the nation when it came to run blocking.

JPJ was named to the Pac-12 All-First-Team in 2023, as well as a USA TODAY First-Team All-American, and the first-team center for The Athletic’s All-American team, and CBS Sports’ First-Team All-American team.

Powers-Johnson is the first Oregon Duck to win this award.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire