IndyCar Strips Josef Newgarden of St. Petersburg Win, Hammers Team Penske

Push-to-pass violations mean Team Penske's Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin were disqualified.

Teammate Will Powere was also penalized, and the three Penske teams were fined $25,000 each.

All money won by Team Penske at St. Petersburg was forfeited.

The IndyCar Series has hammered Team Penske with major penalties, disqualifying race winner Josef Newgarden from the season-opening race at St. Petersburg, Florida and elevating Arrow McLaren driver Pato O’Ward to the race victory there.

IndyCar said the three Penske teams (Newgarden, Scott McLaughlin and Will Power) violated push-to-pass rules at St. Petersburg. Newgarden and McLaughlin were disqualified, the three teams were fined $25,000 each and all money won by Team Penske at St. Petersburg was forfeited.



IndyCar said Power did not gain a competitive advantage at St. Pete, but he was docked 10 points.

IndyCar said officials discovered a possible violation by Team Penske during the warmup session for last Sunday’s race at Long Beach, California. This led to what IndyCar called “an extensive review” of data from the St. Petersburg race and the discovery that the Penske teams had manipulated the overtake system, giving the three drivers the ability to use push-to-pass on starts and restarts.

“The integrity of the IndyCar Series championship is critical to everything we do,” IndyCar president Jay Frye said in a statement released Wednesday morning. “While the violation went undetected at St. Petersburg, IndyCar discovered the manipulation during Sunday’s warmup in Long Beach and immediately addressed it, ensuring all cars were compliant for the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.



“Beginning with this week’s race at Barber Motorsports Park, new technical inspection procedures will be in place to deter this violation.”

The penalties elevated Scott Dixon, winner last weekend at Long Beach, into first place in the seasonal point standings. Newgarden fell from first to 11th. The revised St. Pete results show O’Ward first, Power second and Newgarden and McLaughlin in the final two positions.

In a statement released by Team Penske, president Tim Cindric said the organization, which, like the series, is owned by Roger Penske, will not appeal the penalties.

“Unfortunately, the push-to-pass software was not removed as it should have been following recently completed hybrid testing in the Team Penske Indy cars,” Cindric said. “This software allowed for push-to-pass to be deployed during restarts at the St. Petersburg Grand Prix race when it should not have been permitted. The No. 2 car driven by Josef Newgarden and the No. 3 car driven by Scott McLaughlin both deployed push-to-pass on a restart, which violated IndyCar rules.”

The series’ third race of the season is scheduled Sunday at Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama.