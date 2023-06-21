Breaking! He’s a great Samarian: Rutgers football lands standout Florida linebacker Samarian Robinson

Samarian Robinson, a standout linebacker from Florida, committed to Rutgers football on Wednesday following an official visit to the program.

This is a bigtime get for Rutgers to land Robinson, who had been committed to UCF. Robinson plays for Lincoln High School (Tallahassee, FL), and is a consensus three-star recruit according to Rivals, 247Sports, ESPN and On3.

He has recent offers from Arizona and Colorado. The commitment now gives Rutgers football five commits from Florida with the most recent coming last week from defensive back Dahkari Gilley.

As a junior for Lincoln, he had 93 total tackles along with two fumble recoveries and a pass defended.

Robinson is a tremendous athlete, who recently ran a verified time of a 4.6 in the 40 while at 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds. He boasts an 81-inch wingspan and a 17-inch neck.

He made the commitment to Rutgers official on Wednesday afternoon following his official visit:

Rutgers hosted three recruits this week for official visits that started on Monday. In addition to Robinson, Rutgers also hosted four-star defensive back Kaj Sanders (Bergen Catholic; Oradell, N.J.) and three-star defensive back Xavier Lucas (American Heritage; Ft, Lauderdale, FL)

