Gators land third blue-chip DL in past two days

Florida football’s recruiting team has been on fire this weekend as a third blue-chip defensive lineman made his pledge to wear the Orange and Blue in the past two days.

Kamran James, a four-star prospect out of Olympia High in Orlando, Florida, gave his word to Billy Napier on Sunday, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reported. The 6-foot-5-inch 255-pound lineman was down to the Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide and South Florida Bulls, among others, but opted to trek up to the state’s flagship university where he hopes to take the next step with his talents.

Take a look below at his scouting report according to On3’s Director of Scouting Charles Power.

“Tall defensive lineman who is one of the more athletic and disruptive prospects at the position in the 2023 cycle. Measured at over 6-foot-6 and around 265 pounds prior to his senior season. Ran an outstanding 4.98 second electronically-timed 40-yard dash. Primarily lines up as a big defensive end for his high school. A twitchy mover with explosive finishing ability behind the line of scrimmage. Has outstanding play speed at his size. Strokes down ball carriers from the backside. Consistently wins due to his athleticism and speed in pursuit. Shows a good burst off the ball and is borderline unblockable when he gets a good jump.”

James is ranked No. 188 overall and No. 28 at his position in his class nationally according to the 247Sports composite, while the On3 consensus has him at Nos. 213 and 26, respectively. The Orlando native had five crystal ball projections for the Gators coming into the weekend as well as a 97.2% chance of signing him per On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine.

