Freshman WR Ashton Cozart announces transfer from Oregon Ducks

The NCAA transfer portal has yet to open, but across the country, college football players are announcing their plans to transfer once the portal opens. The Oregon Ducks suffered their first casualty to the portal on Wednesday night, when it was discovered by Hayes Fawcett that WR Ashton Cozart intends transfer.

BREAKING: Oregon WR Ashton Cozart plans to enter the Transfer Portal, he tells @on3sports The 6’3 195 WR from Flower Mound, TX will have 4 years of eligibility remaining Was ranked as a 4-Star Recruit in the ‘23 Classhttps://t.co/yGQY26jN83 pic.twitter.com/UypJnrFpze — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 30, 2023

Cozart is a true freshman, recruited as a 4-star receiver out of Texas. the young receiver did not see the field for the Ducks this season, and will likely use his redshirt for 2023. Wide receiver is one of Oregon’s deepest position groups, and Cozart likely wouldn’t jump into the Ducks top 4 receivers in 2024, which could be the reason for his transfer.

In his most recent weekly press conference, head coach Dan Lanning mentioned that Oregon’s coaching staff has asked players keep their focus on the Ducks — at least until the portal opens on Monday. It could be that Cozart didn’t intend for this information to become public until then, but it’s hard to say.

During his initial recruitment, Cozart was heavily pursued by the Oklahoma Sooners and was at one point committed to there. Lookout for Oklahoma as a potential destination for the freshman receiver.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire