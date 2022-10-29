Breaking: Freshman QB Conner Weigman expected to start against Ole Miss

Texas A&M is just hours away from their Week 9 matchup with the 15th-ranked Ole Miss Rebels in the Aggies return to Kyle Field for the first time in 42 days, hoping the sight of the raucous 12th man finally provides the spark the need in order to get their woeful 2022 season back on track.

Throughout the week, multiple controversies involving the program took away from the biggest question mark heading into the game; who will be the starting quarterback against the Rebels? Will it be the slightly injured, yet battle-tested Haynes King? Or true freshman Conner Weigman, who finally played this season at the end of the Aggies game vs. South Carolina last weekend. Alas, we have gotten an answer folks!

Earlier today, according to a report from TexAgs owner Billy Liucci, Conner Weigman is slated to make his first career start tonight against Ole Miss, as we can now prepare to watch the future signal caller attempt to reach his enormous potential a little sooner than we expected.

True freshman Conner Weigman is expected to start for Texas A&M against Ole Miss tonight. First reported by @billyliucci.https://t.co/kv2IvMCn9P — Alex Miller (@AlexMill20) October 29, 2022

Conner Weigman’s journey to Texas A&M began after a stellar career at Cypress High School, rated as the No. 2 Quarterback in the country and the No. 5 player in Texas during the 2022 recruiting cycle. After relieving an injured Haynes King in the fourth quarter against South Carolina, Weigman completed 8/15 for 91 yards passing and began to show his arm talent and patience in the pocket towards the final minutes under constant pressure due to poor O-line play, as these moments may have heavily influenced head coach Jimbo Fisher’s decision.

Starting Weigman as the Aggies sit at 3-4, and 1-3 in the SEC is a no-brainer at this point, and while the young man will indeed take his lumps week to week, this move prepares the program for the future, and sends a positive message to future recruits (many visiting today), that the quarterback position is in good hands for the next couple of seasons.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire