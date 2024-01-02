BREAKING: Freshman DB Cole Martin to enter transfer portal

One of the most promising young players on the Oregon Ducks roster is heading to the transfer portal and leaving Eugene.

On Tuesday afternoon, true freshman Cole Martin announced that he would enter the transfer portal after this year and look for a new school. Martin is the son of Oregon cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin, and was viewed as a major piece of the Ducks’ future in the secondary.

Martin played 157 snaps as a true freshman, which was among the most by players in his class. He had 17 total tackles and one interception in that time. Martin was a member of the 2023 recruiting class, and was a blue-chip piece on the defense.

Big Moves Ahead 🚀: Shut down Corner and Defensive Back @coleemartinn is stepping into new horizons as he enters the transfer portal. An exceptional athlete with a remarkable journey ahead. We're excited to see where his talent takes him next. Go get yours, Cole! 😤💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/WpcVzQ3NN7 — Nilx (@NilxGroup) January 2, 2024

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire