BREAKING: Four-star running back commits to Wisconsin

The Wisconsin football team added another 2024 recruit Friday, gaining the commitment of four-star running back Darrion Dupree from Chicago, Illinois. He’ll join the Badgers after his final year of high school football at Mount Carmel.

Dupree picked Wisconsin over the 28 Division 1 programs that offered him, including Illinois, Iowa and Michigan (amongst others) from within the Big Ten. The 5-foot-10 athlete instead opted to choose a program in Madison that churns out pro-level running backs as good as any in the country.

Luke Fickell and Phil Longo’s offense of the future appears to be coming together with Dupree and 2024 four-star quarterback Mabrey Mettauer (The Woodlands, TX) figuring to be focal points.

With Braelon Allen potentially moving on the the NFL following the 2023 campaign, the addition of Dupree is a rather impactful one.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire