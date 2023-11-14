BREAKING: Four-star cornerback Cai Bates decommits from LSU

After some nice recent wins on the recruiting trail, LSU suffered a pretty substantive loss on Monday night as four-star Edgewater (Orlando) cornerback Cai Bates decommitted.

Bates ranks within the top 100 nationally, per the 247Sports Composite, and he was the second-highest-rated committed player in LSU’s 2024 class prior to his decommitment. Bates committed to LSU on June 26 following an official visit days earlier.

With Bates’ departure from the class, LSU’s group of 2024 commits now ranks 14th nationally per 247Sports and 12th nationally per On3. Between Bates and Ondre Evans, LSU has lost both of their top 160 cornerback commits in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Cai Bates tells me he has Decommitted from LSU The 6’2 185 CB from Orlando, FL had been committed to the Tigers since July One of the most coveted CBs in the country— holds 46 offershttps://t.co/yCDVWHael1 pic.twitter.com/y0mDiAKgz0 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 13, 2023

LSU still has a trio of cornerback commits in four-star Ju'Juan Johnson and three-stars Wallace Foster and Bernard Causey. There is no clear favorite to land Bates now, though Florida State, Alabama, Tennessee and others remain in the mix.

