BREAKING: Former Wisconsin star Chucky Hepburn transfers to an ACC power

Former Wisconsin basketball star point guard Chucky Hepburn committed to Louisville on Thursday.

The news comes on the same day Hepburn arrived for an official visit and one week after he surprisingly entered the portal.

Hepburn brings 103 games of college experience to the Cardinals, plus per-game averages of 32.1 minutes, 9.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.6 steals on 42% shooting and 36% from 3.

He joins a Louisville program that hired head coach Pat Kelsey this offseason after firing former head coach Kenny Payne after a terrible 8-24 2023-24 season. The Cardinals have won 25 combined games over the last three years and have not had a winning season since 2020-21.

The fan and booster support still exists, which is what makes the program one of the sport’s powers. It is likely that fan and booster investment helped draw Hepburn in.

Wisconsin, meanwhile, is still in search of its first transfer commitment after losing Hepburn and star guard A.J. Storr to the portal this offseason. The program is in pursuit of numerous top transfers and should be able to land a few in the coming weeks.

Either way, it moves into 2024-25 without its longtime leader at point guard.

