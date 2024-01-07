Breaking: Former Wisconsin DL Rodas Johnson will transfer to Texas A&M

That’s now 12 transfer portal additions in the last 72 hours for Texas A&M and head coach Mike Elko, as the incredible hot streak continues in less than two months on the job. On Saturday, the streak continued as four more portal members announced their commitments, including former Wisconsin defensive tackle Rodas Johnson.

After spending four seasons with the Badgers, Johnson, who stands at 6′ 2″ and weighs over 300 pounds, appeared in 38 games and 22 starts, with over 50 tackles in his career. Due to his size, Johson brings substantial versatility to the trenches and has a chance to compete for the Aggies’ vacant nose tackle position.

Johnson, who came out of the 2019 recruiting class as a three-star prospect, received a lot of interest in the transfer portal from multiple Power 5 programs due to his size and Big 10 experience.

Johnson joins former Florida linebacker Scooby Williams and cornerback Jaydon Hill, while former Troy offensive tackle Derrick Graham is Elko’s first portal commit on the offensive line.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire