Breaking: Former San Diego State DB Marcus Ratcliffe will transfer to Texas A&M

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko is on fire in the transfer portal and is hitting on some major positions of need. He wasn’t telling any lies when he said there would be some moves made after the bowl games.

A glaring issue this past season on the defensive side of the ball was the inconsistency on the secondary play. Then, with several defensive backs transferring out, the need was dire after seeing the young DBs struggle in the bowl game against Oklahoma State.

Help is reportedly on the way, as Elko has flipped the fifth-ranked safety in the portal in the form of former San Diego State DB Marcus Ratcliffe, who was recently committed to UCLA. The 6’3″ 210-pound freshman was fourth on the team with 50 tackles and 1 interception on the season.

Texas A&M is already in the Top Ten in the 247 Sports transfer rankings, with more to come in the next few days, so buckle up and enjoy the ride.

