Breaking: Former Purdue DE/OLB Nic Scourton will transfer to Texas A&M

Texas A&M has landed a commitment from local product and former Purdue outside linebacker/defensive end Nic Scourton from the transfer portal, as the Bryan, Texas native visited College Station this week and has chosen to finish his collegiate career with the Maroon & White per multiple sources, including On3.

As one of the top pass rushers in the Big 10 last season, Scourton led the conference with 10 sacks, finishing with 50 tackles (33 solo tackles), 15 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and three pass deflections on the year. During his last two seasons with the Boilermakers, Scourton has added quality mass, currently standing at a whopping 6’4″, 280 pounds.

After several critical departures on the Aggies’ defensive line, Scourton’s versatility as a stand-up linebacker and defensive end bodes well for Elko and new defensive coordinator Jay Bateman’s system, knowing that as soon as spring football begins, we will start to see the impact the impact Scourton will bring in a multitude of areas.

