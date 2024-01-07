Breaking: Former Florida State defensive tackle Malcolm Ray commits to Rutgers football out of the transfer portal

Malcolm Ray has committed to Rutgers football out of the transfer portal, giving the Big Ten program a plug-and-play interior defensive lineman. Ray has played significant snaps for Florida State over the past three seasons.

Ray fits a similar profile as to Isiah Iton, who came to Rutgers last year from Ole Miss in the transfer portal. He is 6-foot-2 and 292 pounds.

He comes to Rutgers with one season of eligibility left. He played for Florida State in the Orange Bowl loss to Georgia. This season, Ray had 19 total tackles and two passes defended.

In four seasons at Florida State, Ray had 60 total tackles with 3.5 sacks and two passes defended.

He made the decision to commit on Saturday evening while on an official visit to Rutgers.

Rutgers and Florida State overlapped with two opponents this year. Rutgers played Virginia Tech as part of their out-of-conference schedule and then Miami in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Here are Ray’s numbers against those two teams

vs. Virginia Tech on Oct. 7 (two tackles and a pass defended)

vs. Miami on Nov. 11 (two tackles)

Coming out high school in Miami, Ray was a three-star defensive lineman.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire