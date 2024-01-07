Breaking: Former Florida CB Jaydon Hill will transfer to Texas A&M

Ask, and you shall receive! Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko has been on fire this past week, already landing 14 confirmed transfer portal additions, including two confirmations on Saturday. Just minutes after former Troy offensive tackle Derrick Graham announced his commitment, former Florida veteran cornerback Jaydon Hill followed suit, further adding to the Aggies’ now respectable secondary.

With one season of collegiate eligibility remaining, Hill is coming off his best season yet with the Gators, recording 88 tackles, two interceptions, 15 tackles for loss and two sacks on the season. Coming into the Aggies’ defense, Hill’s 6’0″, 195-pound frame places him as a nickel corner in Elko and new defensive coordinator Jay Bateman’s defense, who served as Florida’s linebackers coach in 2023.

Hill joins former Cal Poly CB Donovan Saunders and former Kansas State standout cornerback Will Lee Jr. in the secondary as incoming sophomore duo Bravion Rodgers and Jayvon Thomas look to improve steadily after struggling in A&M’s Texas Bowl loss to Oklahoma State.

With Hill’s commitment, six defensive backs, including three safeties, fill out the Aggies defensive backfield heading into 2024.

