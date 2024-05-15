BREAKING: Former Fairfield boys basketball head coach Hinen to take same position at Leo

May 14—BENTON — Fresh off a semi-state run to Logansport this past season, Fairfield boys basketball head coach Derek Hinen has reportedly accepted the same position at Leo.

"Derek informed the basketball program this morning about his intentions of not returning as a coach and teacher to Fairfield next fall," Fairfield Athletics said in a post on X, (formerly Twitter).

Hinen, who spent three years at the helm compiling a record of 43-31, led the Falcons on an exciting postseason run winning sectional and regional titles along the way. It was the first sectional title since 2017 and second-ever regional title — the first since 2007 — for Fairfield who finished 20-7.

Hinen's Falcons also won the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament championship this past season. Four of Fairfield's five starters were seniors, leaving question marks for the talent that returns for the 2024-25 season.

He was also named The Goshen News' Coach of the Year this past season after turning around the Falcons in his third year.

"I have appreciated my times at Fairfield and the success we have had as a program," Hinen said in the post by Fairfield Athletics. "More importantly, I appreciate the relationships with the community, staff and players. Fairfield is a place that will continue to have success on and off the court because it is filled with great people."

Hinen, a graduate of Columbia City High School and standout at Huntington University, moves back toward the Fort Wayne area to take on a similar role, this time with the Lions. Leo finished 12-13 this past season and 3-4 in the Northeast 8 conference. The Lions have suffered back-to-back losing seasons following three-straight 20+ win seasons.

Leo held an opening after former head coach Cary Cogdell retired this offseason. Cogdell had held the position since the 2004-05 season.

Reach Matt Lucas at 574-533-2151, ext. 240325, or at matt.lucas@goshennews.com.